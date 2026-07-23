Liverpool initiate move to sign Maghnes Akliouche amid PSG links

Liverpool will look to sign 24-year-old French international Maghnes Akliouche from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Maghnes Akliouche is also the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The 2025/26 Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League winners are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old AS Monaco winger.

Per Sky Sports, PSG recently submitted a bid worth £34 million to sign Akliouche, but AS Monaco rejected the proposal. However, Les Parisiens will now face stiff competition from Liverpool, with the Merseyside club making an enquiry to discuss a possible move.

How has Maghnes Akliouche fared as a senior footballer?

Maghnes Akliouche has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Ligue 1 since breaking into the first-team squad at AS Monaco. Born in Tremblay-en-France, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in France and graduated from the youth division at AS Monaco. He has now become a regular for the senior side since his breakthrough nearly three years ago.

Akliouche was excellent last season, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists in 43 outings in all competitions. Meanwhile, the French playmaker’s progress has helped him break into his national side while capturing the attention of high-profile Premier League clubs. Liverpool and PSG are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Liverpool’s interest in Maghnes Akliouche makes sense. The Reds are combing the market for a wide attacker, as Mohamed Salah has called time on his illustrious spell at Anfield. While they have already signed Victor Munoz, the Spanish winger will fill a need on the left flank. With Liverpool’s attack also having a creative gap from the flanks, they need a well-rounded player like Akliouche.

As for PSG, the Ligue 1 club’s interest is surprising, as Luis Enrique already has a well-stocked attack. Additionally, they are working on a deal to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig. So, it is unclear how Akliouche will fit into a crowded offensive unit, and the Frenchman should instead push to join another club if he leaves AS Monaco.

Also Read: Liverpool’s Plan B: Three ideal alternatives after Yan Diomande setback

However, recent reports have claimed that Akliouche wants to join PSG this summer, which hands over the advantage to Les Parisiens. With Liverpool now initiating the move to sign the French international, they must attempt to turn his head or risk losing another race for a wide attacker.