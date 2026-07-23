Chelsea express interest in John Stones as Arsenal also circle

Chelsea will look to sign 32-year-old English international John Stones in a Bosman move this summer after his departure as a free agent from Manchester City.

According to a report by Football Insider, John Stones is also the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a versatile centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 32-year-old utility man.

However, per Football Insider, the Premier League champions are “showing interest” in Stones, though he has been the subject of an approach from Chelsea as they explore a bargain move for the Englishman.

How has John Stones fared at Manchester City?

John Stones experienced an inconsistent run at Manchester City after joining from Everton in a deal worth £47.5 million in August 2016. The experienced defender moved in and out of the starting lineup during his decade at the Etihad, with fitness issues disrupting his progress.

The English international made nearly 300 appearances for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with 19 goals and nine assists. His contract expired in the summer of 2026, leaving him available for a free transfer. The situation has piqued the attention of several clubs, and another stint with a top Premier League club may materialise.

A man in demand

Arsenal’s interest in John Stones makes sense. While the Gunners have a well-stocked central defensive unit, they face uncertainty due to William Saliba’s long-term injury. Mikel Arteta requires defensive cover for the French international, with Stones emerging as a viable target given his extensive experience and leadership credentials.

As for Chelsea, the Blues are preparing to part ways with Axel Disasi in the coming weeks, as the French international does not feature in Xabi Alonso’s plans. Benoit Badiashile’s future at Stamford Bridge also remains uncertain, creating urgency for the Blues to recruit a centre-back. Stones’ 2026 FIFA World Cup performances demonstrated he has retained his defensive capabilities despite past fitness concerns.

Recent reports have linked Stones with several other clubs, including Bayern Munich, Everton, and Juventus. However, with Chelsea’s swift approach to negotiations positions them as frontrunners in securing the centre-back’s services.