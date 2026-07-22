Aston Villa unwilling to pay €60 million to sign Ez Abde

Aston Villa will refuse to trigger the €60 million release clause to sign 24-year-old Moroccan international Ez Abde from La Liga club Real Betis this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Ez Abde is also the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old Real Betis winger.

Aston Villa’s refusal to pay €60 million to sign the Beni Mallal native in the coming weeks hands the initiative to Newcastle United, as they may have a clearer run at him. Meanwhile, the Villans have kept their options open, and they are working on the deal to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea.

Ez Abde and his transformational move to Real Betis

Ez Abde has landed on his feet since joining Real Betis from Barcelona in September 2023. The 24-year-old winger rose in prominence during his spell with Barcelona but could not become a regular starter for the Blaugrana. That has changed in the last three seasons, and he was one of the best players in La Liga in the 2025/26 season.

The Moroccan international scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, the youngster’s progress at Real Betis has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Ez Abde has been on Aston Villa’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Unai Emery wants more firepower in the final third. The Villans were over-dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins last season, and they need better productivity from the flanks. With Jadon Sancho wrapping up his loan stint with the West Midlands club, the former Barcelona winger has emerged as a viable replacement option.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies have sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona this summer. Additionally, recent reports have linked Jacob Murphy with a move away from St. James’ Park. So, Newcastle United must address the quality gap on the flanks, making Abde an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, Real Betis’s asking price of €60 million has proven excessive per Estadio Deportivo, though it is unclear if Newcastle United will have the same stance as Aston Villa. However, with the West Midlands club focusing on signing Garnacho, the Magpies are in a healthy position in the battle for the Moroccan winger’s signature.