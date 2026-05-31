Aston Villa, Tottenham make move to sign Ez Abde

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have begun their moves to beat Newcastle United to 24-year-old Real Betis winger Ez Abde this summer.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have “asked about” Ez Abde, hoping to secure a move in the upcoming transfer window. However, they may have already fallen behind Newcastle United, as the update has revealed that the 24-year-old Real Betis winger “will find it hard to say no” if the Magpies go all out to sign him.

Ez Abde and his career-defining Real Betis move

Ez Abde has established himself as one of the best attackers in La Liga since joining Real Betis from Barcelona in September 2023. The 24-year-old winger arrived at the Andalusian club after losing prominence in his final season with Barcelona, but he has transformed his fortunes in the last three seasons.

The Moroccan international has scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 43 outings across all competitions. Meanwhile, the player’s exploits for Real Betis have provoked interest from several well-known clubs. Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Tottenham Hotspur will dip into the market for a productive attacker, as they dearly felt Son Heung-min’s void after parting ways with the South Korean international last summer. The output from the flanks has been poor, and Roberto De Zerbi needs at least two wingers, positioning Abde as a solution to strengthen the club’s attacking options.

Meanwhile, Ez Abde has reportedly been on Aston Villa’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest is understandable, as Unai Emery wants more firepower in the final third. The Villans have been over-dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins, and they need a better output from the flanks. With Jadon Sancho wrapping up his loan stint with the West Midlands club, the former Barcelona winger has reportedly emerged as a viable replacement option.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies have lost Anthony Gordon, who has joined Barcelona in a deal worth €70 million this week. The Englishman’s departure creates a gap in the offensive unit, and Abde can arrive as a long-term replacement on the left flank.

Recent reports have claimed that Newcastle United are intensifying their efforts to sign the 24-year-old Moroccan international. That works in the Tyneside club’s favour, considering Mundo Deportivo’s assessment of Abde’s stance. Aston Villa and Tottenham face a challenging race to land the former Barcelona winger, though Villa could strengthen their case by offering UEFA Champions League football.