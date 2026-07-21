Aston Villa submit official offer for Alejandro Garnacho

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have tabled an offer to sign Chelsea outcast Alejandro Garnacho ahead of next season.

Aston Villa have submitted an official offer for Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea, intensifying their pursuit of the Argentine winger with talks advancing on both fronts.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Villa have lodged a proposal that includes an initial loan deal with a purchase clause, while discussions remain ongoing as Unai Emery continues to push for Garnacho’s arrival.

The Athletic has also reported that talks between the two clubs are at an advanced stage, although no final agreement has been reached.

The current structure under consideration would see Garnacho join Villa on a season-long loan, with a conditional obligation to buy included in the package. However, several sticking points remain before the deal concludes.

Emery pushing for Garnacho’s signature

Emery has long admired the 22-year-old. The Aston Villa boss had attempted to sign Garnacho last summer before the winger eventually completed a £40 million move from Manchester United to Chelsea. Having missed out once, Emery has now made the Argentina international one of his priority targets as Villa look to reshape their attack ahead of the new season.

Importantly, the move is completely separate from Morgan Rogers’ impending transfer to Chelsea in a club-record £117 million deal. Villa have already bolstered their attack by signing Johan Manzambi from Freiburg, who is viewed internally as Rogers’ replacement. The focus has now shifted towards adding another wide player, with Garnacho emerging as the preferred option.

Chelsea appear willing to sanction the winger’s departure after a frustrating debut season at Stamford Bridge. Garnacho struggled to establish himself as a regular starter despite showing flashes of his quality.

He started only 22 matches across all competitions, including 14 in the Premier League, and finished the campaign with eight goals. The lack of consistent opportunities has left him searching for a fresh start. Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has excused Garnacho from early pre-season training in order to resolve his future.

Villa are hopeful that regular first-team football under Emery could help Garnacho rediscover the form that made him one of the Premier League’s brightest young attackers during his Manchester United days. Negotiations are progressing with the player’s representatives on multiple fronts, with Chelsea’s approval of his pre-season absence signalling the winger’s potential departure.