Newcastle United reopen talks to sign Ez Abde

Newcastle United have reopened talks with Ez Abde’s camp over a potential switch in the summer after missing out on Victor Munoz.

According to Team Talk, Newcastle United could reignite their interest in Ez Abde ahead of a potential summer move. The Magpies have reopened talks with the Moroccan winger’s camp in a bid to explore the idea of bringing him to St James Park, as Eddie Howe seeks a new winger on the left-hand side.

Eddie Howe has plenty of work on his hands in a bid to strengthen the present squad. The early loss of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona barely helps the team in that regard, as replacing the England international is of utmost priority for the Magpies.

Since the sale of Gordon, Newcastle United had been actively looking at potential replacement options, including Real Betis’ Ez Abde. The Moroccan winger is coming at the back of a fantastic season, with 28 goal contributions to his name and helping the Spanish side qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Unconfirmed reports are stating he has a €60 million release clause; Real Betis will want a fee closer to that figure if the numbers are accurate. Newcastle United are still in the mix, as they continue to find the right option for the left wing, as it will be challenging to convince Real Betis to sell him, especially if the Magpies are not interested in triggering the said exit clause.

Newcastle United in Ez Abde talks?

Newcastle United had held talks with Abde’s camp earlier, but they had since switched their attention towards Osasuna winger Victor Munoz. However, they suffered a setback as Liverpool hijacked a move for the Spanish winger and have already announced the signing of the winger on a six-year contract, which has taken the Magpies back to the Moroccan.

The report states that Newcastle United have reopened talks with Abde’s camp in a bid to understand the details of personal terms. Once that is finalised, they could open discussions with Real Betis over a deal, while they are also monitoring the winger’s injury situation following a knee problem.

A training ground collision with national teammate Chadi Riad saw Abde withdraw from the Moroccan squad for the World Cup, as he is set for a spell on the sidelines. The winger is widely expected to return fit by the time the new season begins, which has given Newcastle United encouragement to pursue a deal.