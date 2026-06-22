Newcastle United monitoring Ez Abde injury situation ahead of planning summer move

Newcastle United are monitoring Ez Abde ahead of a potential summer bid, though a knee injury sustained ahead of the World Cup has stalled their plans

According to Fichajes, Ez Abde is back on Newcastle’s radar as they seek a replacement left winger following Anthony Gordon’s sale to Barcelona. Real Betis are holding firm to the player’s €60 million release clause.

Ez Abde was in excellent form heading into the World Cup, delivering 28 goal contributions for Real Betis and helping them qualify for the Champions League. However, a collision in training with Moroccan teammate Chadi Riad led to an MCL injury that ruled him out of the tournament.

The injury is expected to clear by summer, sparking fresh speculation over his future. Eddie Howe has prioritised securing a new left winger, and Newcastle were close to signing Victor Munoz before Liverpool hijacked the deal.

Newcastle United to monitor Ez Abde

Newcastle United reportedly held an interest in Abde following the sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona in the early parts of the summer window. Eddie Howe has prioritised bringing in a new left winger, and the Magpies were close to signing Victor Munoz before Liverpool hijacked a deal and signed the Osasuna winger on a six-year contract..

The hijack was a big blow to Newcastle United’s plans, and they have since rekindled their interest in Abde. Given the Moroccan’s knee injury, the Magpies are keeping close watch on his recovery before they decide on an approach to test Real Betis’ resolve on their star attacker.Newcastle are expected to act on their interest once medical reports clear the Moroccan winger, triggering the €60 million release clause.

Real Betis are aware of Abde’s potential and will not entertain offers below €50 million, though they remain aware clubs will attempt to negotiate instalments. Newcastle are prepared to pay a premium to secure Abde should medical clearance be granted, given their urgent need for a left winger.