Arsenal accelerate Nico Williams move as interest revived

Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to sign Athletic Club attacking sensation Nico Williams this summer.

Arsenal have revived their interest in Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, according to TEAMtalk, as Mikel Arteta’s side search for a marquee left-flank addition ahead of the new season.

The Gunners have been evaluating multiple attacking targets throughout the summer, but after missing out on Morgan Rogers and facing uncertainty over a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, they have once again turned their attention to the Spanish international.

Sporting director Andrea Berta has held fresh discussions regarding Williams as Arsenal assess the feasibility of a deal, per the outlet. The 24-year-old arrives on the back of a memorable international campaign after helping Spain lift the FIFA World Cup.

Although he was primarily used as an impact substitute during the knockout stages, Williams made decisive contributions when it mattered most, featuring off the bench in both the semi-final and the final and playing a part leading up to Ferran Torres’s extra-time winner against Argentina in the title decider.

His club campaign with Athletic Club was interrupted by injuries, limiting him to just 20 La Liga starts. Nevertheless, Williams still managed 13 goal contributions in 32 appearances across all competitions and recovered in time to convince Spain boss Luis de la Fuente that he was fit enough to play a key role at the World Cup.

Williams set for a move away from Athletic Club

Nico Williams’s path to Arsenal was blocked by Barcelona last summer, when financial complications prevented the Spanish club from completing a transfer after he looked destined to join. Instead, the winger committed his future to Athletic Club by signing a new long-term contract that reportedly contains a release clause worth around £77 million, a figure Arsenal are capable of matching if they decide to press ahead with the move.

The North London club believe the clause makes the deal realistic despite Williams’s importance to Athletic Club. Liverpool have also monitored the Spain international in recent transfer windows and are eyeing a top-class winger to replace Mohamed Salah. But Arsenal appear to be the club stepping up their pursuit. With Rogers no longer available and Barcola’s future remaining uncertain, Williams has re-emerged as one of the leading candidates to reinforce Arteta’s attack.

The winger has spent his entire senior career at Athletic Club after progressing through the academy and breaking into the first team in 2021. A move to the Premier League is understood to appeal to Williams, and Arsenal are viewed as an attractive destination if he decides this is the right time to leave Bilbao.

Also Read: Five potential alternatives to Morgan Rogers for Arsenal

Williams could be just the perfect signing for the Gunners, as he will help replace Leandro Trossard, who is set to leave and could be followed by Gabriel Martinelli. Arteta wants an upgrade in that position, and the Spanish international is certainly one of the best wingers he can sign for that role.