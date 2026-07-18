Newcastle United eyeing Gabriel Martinelli as Anthony Gordon replacement

Newcastle United are eyeing 25-year-old Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli as Anthony Gordon’s replacement this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Gabriel Martinelli is the subject of interest from Newcastle United as they look to fill the void left by Anthony Gordon upon his move to Barcelona.

The Magpies are expected to be active in the market after receiving a significant financial boost from player sales, allowing them to pursue high-profile reinforcements capable of maintaining the club’s ambitions both domestically and in Europe.

Martinelli has been a key player for Arsenal since arriving from Brazilian club Ituano in 2019. His pace, direct dribbling, and relentless work rate have made him an important part of Mikel Arteta’s squad. However, increased competition in the Gunners’ attack has fueled speculation over his long-term future, with Serie A clubs also reportedly vying for his signature.

The 25-year-old contributed to 18 goals in the 2025/26 season while operating primarily from the left wing last term. However, Arsenal’s attacking depth means his starting position is no longer guaranteed every week, particularly with Christos Tzolis closing in on arriving from Club Brugge. That uncertainty has reportedly alerted Newcastle, who believe the Brazilian would thrive under Eddie Howe’s attacking system.

Replacing Gordon would represent a major challenge for Newcastle United. The England international played a vital role in the club’s recent progress with his energy, creativity and eye for goal. Losing such an influential player naturally leaves a significant gap in the squad, making the search for an experienced Premier League performer a priority.

Martinelli could be useful for Newcastle United

Martinelli matches Newcastle United’s search criteria. The Brazilian has already proven himself in the Premier League. He requires no adjustment period and can immediately strengthen Newcastle’s frontline. His ability to stretch defences, attack space behind full-backs and contribute defensively has made him one of the league’s most respected wide forwards.

However, completing a deal could prove difficult. Arsenal have no pressure to sell and will likely demand a substantial fee. The North London club still value Martinelli highly despite strengthening its forward line in recent transfer windows.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have endured a turbulent summer, with several high-profile departures and multiple transfer pursuits dominating headlines. Bringing in a player of Martinelli’s calibre would help reassure supporters that the club remains committed to challenging for major honours.

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Whether the Tyneside outfit can persuade Arsenal to part with Martinelli this summer remains unclear, but the winger has emerged as a priority target as the Magpies seek to arrest the summer exodus.