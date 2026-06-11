Nico Williams open to Premier League move, focused on World Cup

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is open to moving to the Premier League this summer amid his links with several high-profile clubs.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in Nico Williams. The 23-year-old Athletic Club winger is ready to embark on a new adventure in the upcoming transfer window, with the Premier League an enticing destination. However, he remains focused on succeeding at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain.

How has Nico Williams fared in his senior career?

Nico Williams has established himself as one of the most exciting players in La Liga since breaking into the first-team squad at Athletic Club. Born in Pamplona, the Spaniard began his youth career at CA Osasuna before graduating from the Athletic Club’s academy a few years ago. However, he has been inconsistent since a career-making UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.

The 23-year-old recovered some form in the recently-concluded campaign, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 32 appearances across all competitions. The Spanish winger’s stock remains high, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

What next?

The UEFA Euro 2024 winner has been on Arsenal’s radar for an extended period. The Gunners remain in the market for a left-sided winger, as Gabriel Martinelli has been inconsistent in recent campaigns and managed only one Premier League goal this past season. Additionally, Leandro Trossard is on the wrong side of 30.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s long-term interest in Nico Williams makes sense. Luis Diaz left a gaping hole in the offensive unit at Anfield after joining Bayern Munich, and the Reds need a long-term left-wing solution. Williams has thus emerged as a viable target, and his age profile and pace add to his appeal.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils are eager to bolster their squad by having two quality options for each position. So, they need a new left winger who can be an alternative to Matheus Cunha as they prepare to compete on four fronts in the 2026/27 season.

The 23-year-old Spanish winger’s readiness to move to the Premier League gives Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United the impetus to pursue his signature with a bid. However, any negotiations can only progress after the World Cup, as Williams remains intent on winning the quadrennial event with Spain.