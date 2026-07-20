Crysencio Summerville agrees personal terms with AS Roma

West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville is a step closer to joining AS Roma, as personal terms are no longer an issue.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Crysencio Summerville is the subject of interest from AS Roma. The Serie A giants are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old West Ham United winger.

Per Gianluca Di Marzio, the Dutchman has struck an agreement on personal terms with AS Roma. The Giallorossi will now be “pushing to close the deal and reach a final agreement with West Ham” over a possible deal after submitting an initial offer last week.

How has Crysencio Summerville fared at West Ham United?

Crysencio Summerville has witnessed several peaks and troughs since joining West Ham United in a deal worth £25 million in August 2024. The 24-year-old burst into the spotlight during his spell with Leeds United, and he arrived at the London Stadium with lofty expectations. However, after struggling for regular game time in his first 18 months with the Hammers, he finally turned things around last term.

The Dutch winger chipped in with seven goals and five assists in 34 outings. His exploits helped him secure a spot in the Netherlands’ squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and he was impressive in his four outings before the Oranje’s ouster. So, it is hardly surprising that Summerville’s stock has skyrocketed, and an adventure in Serie A may be on the cards in the coming weeks.

What next?

AS Roma’s interest in Crysencio Summerville makes sense. The Italian giants are combing the market for a winger, as Stephan El Shaarawy has called time on his stint with the Giallorossi, departing from Stadio Olimpico as a free agent this summer. Additionally, Bryan Zaragoza has returned to Bayern Munich after the end of his loan stint.

The situation has forced AS Roma to return to the market for a wide attacker, having already bolstered the offensive unit by completing a permanent move for Donyell Malen. Summerville has thus emerged as a viable target for the Serie A club, with recent reports claiming that they are confident of landing the Dutchman.

While widespread reports have also linked Summerville with Aston Villa, the agreement on personal terms puts AS Roma in an advantageous position. However, until they finalise a deal with West Ham, the other prospective suitors will remain in contention to launch a hijack.