Maximiliano Araujo committed to Sporting CP amid Chelsea, Manchester United links

Maximiliano Araujo is ready to remain at Sporting CP beyond the summer transfer window amid his links with Premier League clubs.

According to a report by A Bola via Sport Witness, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Maximiliano Araujo. The two Premier League giants are keen on bolstering their first-team squads by signing a left-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Sporting CP wide player.

However, with A Bola revealing Araujo’s stance on his long-term future at Sporting CP, the Primeira Liga giants are increasingly confident of keeping him at the club for another season. They will now only consider a sale if suitors submit a bid close to his release clause of €80 million.

How has Maximiliano Araujo fared at Sporting CP?

Maximiliano Araujo has established himself as one of the best players in the Primeira Liga since joining Sporting CP from Deportivo Toluca in August 2024. The 26-year-old has been a regular for the Portuguese club on the left flank, and he has made considerable progress in the last two seasons.

The Uruguayan international enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 47 appearances in all competitions, a decent output for a full-back. Meanwhile, Araujo’s progress has stimulated the interest of several well-known clubs, with Chelsea and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Chelsea’s interest in Maximiliano Araujo is understandable. The Blues are scouring the market for a left-back after selling Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid. Jorrel Hato is now the only left-back in Xabi Alonso’s squad, forcing the West London club to pursue a replacement for Cucurella. Araujo has thus been an option worth considering.

As for Manchester United, Patrick Dorgu has been transitioning into a more advanced role under Michael Carrick, leaving Luke Shaw as the only recognised left-back in the first-team squad. With the English international on the wrong side of 30, the Red Devils need an alternative for their medium and long-term future as they prepare to return to the UEFA Champions League.

However, with Araujo ready to continue his stint with Sporting CP, Chelsea and Manchester United must look elsewhere for a new left-back. Meanwhile, the Primeira Liga outfit will be glad to keep the Uruguayan international, considering his value to the squad.