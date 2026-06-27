Manchester United run rule over Maximiliano Araujo

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Sporting CP star Maximiliano Araujo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United have intensified their pursuit of Sporting CP’s Maximiliano Araujo, closely monitoring the Uruguay international during the ongoing FIFA World Cup, according to Record via Sport Witness. The Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the versatile wing-back for over a year, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Araujo has enjoyed a rapid rise in European football since joining Sporting CP, and he has further enhanced his reputation with eye-catching performances on the international stage. Michael Carrick’s team recently sent a club representative to watch Araujo in action during Uruguay’s group-stage clash against Cape Verde.

The 26-year-old has been one of Uruguay’s standout performers at the World Cup, contributing 2 goals and 1 assist while showcasing the attacking qualities that have made him one of the most sought-after wide players in the market.

Premier League trio are after Araujo

Manchester United’s interest is understandable given Araujo’s ability to operate as a traditional full-back or even higher up the pitch as a winger. His combination of pace, work rate and attacking output has made him a valuable asset for both Sporting and Uruguay.

The Red Devils are believed to be targeting left-side reinforcements, with Luke Shaw struggling with injuries before the 2025/26 season. The 26-year-old could be an ideal long-term replacement for the English international, and he will certainly push for a place in the starting XI if those fitness issues resurface for the veteran left-back.

Chelsea have also been linked with the South American star as they look to replace Marc Cucurella, who has joined Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Tottenham are understood to have maintained their interest amidst uncertainty around Djed Spence’s future. Araujo, with his attacking style of football, seems to be a perfect fit for both London clubs.

Also Read: Three left-backs Chelsea should target to replace Marc Cucurella

Sporting are believed to value the Uruguayan at around €60 million despite his contract containing an €80 million release clause. The Portuguese champions are also reportedly prepared to offer him improved terms if he remains at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

With Manchester United increasing their scouting efforts and Araujo continuing to impress at the World Cup, a potential transfer could materialise in a few weeks’ time.