Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham hold preliminary talks to sign Maximiliano Araujo

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing 26-year-old Uruguayan international Maximiliano Araujo from Sporting CP this summer.

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur have held “exploratory talks” with Maximiliano Araujo according to a report by A Bola, as relayed by Sport Witness. The three clubs are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a left-back in the upcoming transfer window. While Sporting CP would prefer to keep the 26-year-old wide player, the report has suggested that “they’re almost accepting that they’ll have to sell” him in the coming weeks.

How has Maximiliano Araujo since his Sporting CP transfer?

Maximiliano Araujo has established himself as one of the best players in the Primeira Liga since joining Sporting CP from Deportivo Toluca in August 2024. The 26-year-old has been a regular for Sporting CP on the left flank, and he has made considerable progress in the last two seasons.

The Uruguayan international has enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 44 appearances thus far, a decent output for a full-back. Meanwhile, Araujo’s progress has provoked the interest of several well-known clubs, with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly dip into the market for a left-back in the upcoming transfer window, even though they signed Souza earlier this year. However, widespread reports have linked Destiny Udogie with a move away from North London and a return to Serie A by joining Juventus. Additionally, Ben Davies will leave Tottenham as a free agent this summer. So, Araujo is a viable target.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Maximiliano Araujo presents a more curious picture. The Blues already have two top-notch left-backs, with Marc Cucurella being one of the best in his position in the Premier League. Additionally, Jorrel Hato has been a solid deputy, while Malo Gusto can also reprise the role. So, pursuing Araujo will not be sensible.

As for Manchester United, Patrick Dorgu has been transitioning into a more advanced role under Michael Carrick, leaving Luke Shaw as the only recognised left-back in the first-team squad. With the English international on the wrong side of 30, the Red Devils need an alternative for their medium and long-term future.

Meanwhile, Araujo has a release clause worth €80 million in his deal with Sporting CP. However, recent reports have suggested that a bid worth €50 million may be enough to secure his services. With the 26-year-old Uruguayan international approaching the peak of his powers, he can become a top-notch addition to the Premier League clubs’ units, particularly for €50 million.