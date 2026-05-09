Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham need to pay €50 million to sign Maximiliano Araujo

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham have been told to pay at least €50 million for Maximiliano Araujo as Sporting CP brace for approaches.

Maximiliano Araujo has made the necessary impression on some of the big clubs over in England with his performances for Sporting CP this season. As per A Bola via Sport Witness, the Uruguayan left-back will cost at least €50 million in the summer, as the Portuguese giants expect approaches amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham.

Maximiliano Araujo has been a key presence for Sporting CP since his move from Mexican side Deportivo Toluca back in 2024. He played an important role in their title win last season, and this term, he helped the team rise up to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The player’s attacking style and the intent he shows in games from the left-back spot have captured the imagination of many English sides. Amid growing interest in the market, Sporting CP had thought about tying him to a fresh contract, but the Primeira Liga giants might be open to a sale this summer.

Araujo has an €80 million release clause in his contract, but Sporting CP are willing to accept a bid of at least €50 million. That might come across as a steep price for a full-back with limited experience in Europe, and it will be interesting to see which of the interested parties are willing to invest as much.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked, while Tottenham are also in the mix for the 26-year-old full-back. Chelsea are thought to be strong contenders to sign the Uruguayan, but Spurs could be making a push to explore a deal, considering they are now pushing to stay alive in the Premier League relegation battle.

Maximiliano Araujo to the Premier League soon?

There is a high possibility that Araujo ends up at one of those interested clubs in the Premier League. Manchester United have been looking for a new left-back, but there will be doubts about whether they might invest as much as €50 million in the 26-year-old full-back.

Chelsea also have a tricky test ahead in pursuing Araujo, as they already have Marc Cucurella as their starting left-back. Hence, convincing someone like Araujo to join as a deputy might seem difficult, and this is where Tottenham might have the upper hand, particularly if Destiny Udogie leaves amid links over a return to Serie A.