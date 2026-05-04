Newcastle United register interest in Maximiliano Araujo amid Chelsea, Manchester United links

Newcastle United are ready to challenge rivals in the chase for Maximiliano Araujo this summer, should they lose Lewis Hall.

Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans may entirely depend on outgoings, especially if they have to act on the idea of replacing key stars. Lewis Hall is among those linked with an exit from St James’ Park, as Football Insider states they are set to prioritise a move for Chelsea and Manchester United target Maximiliano Araujo from Sporting CP.

Maximiliano Araujo has cemented his status as one of the most promising full-backs in Europe following some stellar performances for Sporting CP over the last two years. His displays against Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals have caught fresh attention in the market, with the club already planning on handing him a new deal.

As per a report on Caught Offside, which suggested Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in the full-back, he has an €80 million release clause in his contract that lasts until 2029. Chelsea and Manchester United are among those keen to land Araujo, but they face fresh competition from Newcastle United.

Newcastle United may need to sell before they can afford Araujo, and the report does state that they will only pursue the Sporting CP star if Lewis Hall departs. The England international has plenty of top-level suitors keeping close tabs, and there is a strong chance he might leave for a Champions League club.

Should Hall leave, Newcastle United could prioritise a move for Araujo ahead of the summer and push to get the player on board. It is yet to be clarified how much they are willing to pay, as the €80 million release clause may be out of their budget, meaning there could be intense negotiations with Sporting to determine his final price.

Maximiliano Araujo to Leave Sporting CP?

As is the nature of the game, clubs in Portugal often anticipate exits for their most important players, and Araujo is no exception. The 26-year-old Uruguayan international could ponder making a big career switch to one of the top Premier League sides, especially if Manchester United and Chelsea come in with offers.

Newcastle United could be a solid option if he is guaranteed a starting role at left-back, but he might prefer a Champions League squad. Hence, at the moment, Manchester United could take the front seat in the race, though Chelsea are equally in contention given their pull in the market.