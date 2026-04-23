Manchester City rival Manchester United, Chelsea in Maximiliano Araujo race

Sporting CP left-back Maximiliano Araujo has attracted interest from three Premier League giants in the ongoing transfer race ahead of the summer window.

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Maximiliano Araujo, according to a report by A Bola via Sport Witness, and they will face competition from Manchester City for his signature in the coming months.

Araujo has performed consistently in Portugal’s top flight and in the UEFA Champions League this season. His defensive contributions have attracted the attention of top teams, particularly from the Premier League. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for all three clubs, having completed the most tackles in the Champions League this campaign.

However, Manchester City already have Nico O’Reilly as their primary left-back option. They have Rayan Ait-Nouri as his backup option as well. Signing another left-back would create significant squad depth redundancy. This raises questions about whether City would genuinely pursue this deal given their current defensive coverage.

Araujo needs regular playing time at this stage of his career. Bench football at Manchester City would likely limit his development and international prospects. The club would need to offer a guaranteed starting role to make a compelling case for a move to the Etihad.

Chelsea or Manchester United move would be ideal for Araujo

Chelsea and Manchester United are better-positioned to guarantee regular football. Marc Cucurella has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent weeks, creating a genuine opening at left-back for the Blues. A move to Stamford Bridge would address Chelsea’s need for defensive reinforcement on the flanks.

The South American defender has posted impressive defensive statistics this season, recording 10 goal contributions across all competitions while maintaining high tackling numbers. This combination of defensive solidity and attacking contribution makes him a dual-threat option. He would represent a valuable acquisition for a club seeking both defensive security and width in the final third.

Manchester United view Araujo as a potential long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, whose age and injury history raise questions about defensive continuity. Bringing in the Sporting left-back would allow United to phase in a younger option while competing across four competitions.

A move to the Premier League represents a significant career step for Araujo. The Uruguayan has showcased his quality in Portugal, and testing himself against England’s elite clubs offers genuine appeal. Chelsea or Manchester United could provide the platform to compete for major trophies while guaranteeing the regular minutes his development requires.