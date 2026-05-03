Newcastle United need to sell a player to afford Maximiliano Araujo deal

Maximiliano Araujo has been heavily linked with a move away from Sporting CP ahead of the summer transfer window.

Maximiliano Araujo has been outstanding for Sporting CP this season, producing 10 goal contributions. Apart from being a reliable defender for the Portuguese club, he has also helped them going forward.

The 26-year-old is on the radar of multiple clubs, and a report from Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider has claimed that Newcastle United are keeping tabs on him. However, he is not a priority target for the English club. They are looking to sign a quality right-back, a central midfielder, and a striker instead.

Pete O’Rourke explained, “He’s a player that’s had a good season for Sporting and obviously done well for Uruguay as well. Araujo is a top player, there’s been a number of Premier League clubs have looked at him, but as things stand right now I don’t think it’s a top priority for Newcastle.”

Newcastle already have Lewis Hall at their disposal. He has been exceptional for Newcastle United, and he is one of the finest young left-backs in the country. It does not make sense for Newcast le to invest in Araujo in the summer. It will be interesting to see where the South American defender ends up.

There is no doubt that Araujo is a talented player, and he is at the peak of his career. He deserves to compete at a higher level. He has been linked with Premier League clubs like Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

Maximiliano Araujo Liga Portugal 2025/26 Stats

Goals and assists: 7

7 Pass accuracy: 84%

84% Key passes per game: 1.1

1.1 Cross accuracy: 23%

23% Dribble accuracy: 44%

44% Duels won per game: 5.3

5.3 Tackles per game: 1.7

1.7 Interceptions per game: 1

1 Balls recovered per game: 4

4 Clearances per game: 1.2

Newcastle United need to improve the team in the summer

Meanwhile, it has been a disappointing season for Newcastle United, and there is a need to address the team’s weaknesses. It would be ideal for them to invest in a reliable finisher. Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa have been underwhelming for them, and they have not been able to replace Alexander Isak properly.

Newcastle United will be hoping to compete in Europe consistently and fight for domestic trophies. They need to strengthen the team during the summer transfer window to bounce back strongly. As for Araujo, he will be hoping to join a club competing for trophies next season.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take the next step and join a bigger club. The player has the physical and technical attributes for English football, and he could be an instant hit at the right club.