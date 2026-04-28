Tottenham retain hopes of signing Maximiliano Araujo in the summer transfer window, though they face stiff competition from Manchester United and Arsenal for the 26-year-old Sporting CP left-back.

Tottenham Hotspur want to sign 26-year-old Uruguayan left-back Maximiliano Araujo from Sporting CP, but they will face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Sport Witness, the North London club remain optimistic about getting the deal done. The South American wide man has been outstanding for the Portuguese outfit, with 10 goal contributions across all competitions. He is not just a reliable defender, but can also help out in the final third.

Araujo possesses the technical attributes required for English football, and he could prove to be an upgrade on Destiny Udogie. Although Tottenham have Souza at their disposal as well, the talented young Brazilian is still adapting to English football, and he needs more support. Adding an experienced left-back to the team in the summer would be ideal. Tottenham have also been linked with Andrew Robertson.

Maximiliano Araujo Liga Portugal 2025/26 Performance Stats

Goals & assists: 7

7 Pass accuracy: 84%

84% Crossing accuracy: 24%

24% Tackles per game: 1.8

1.8 Interceptions per game: 1.1

1.1 Balls recovered per game: 3.8

3.8 Duels won per game: 5.7

5.7 Dribble success rate: 46%

Manchester United and Arsenal Competition for Araujo Transfer

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old defender. They need a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, and the South American would be an excellent investment. He has demonstrated his quality in the Portuguese league and the UEFA Champions League, with the potential to help Manchester United improve at both ends of the park.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be attractive for Araujo. Manchester United are likely to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, making them a compelling destination for top-tier players.

On the other hand, Arsenal have been linked with the player. The Gunners already face challenges providing game time to developing defenders like Myles Lewis-Skelly. Given their current squad depth at left-back, Arsenal should prioritize strengthening their attacking unit instead. Adding a winger and a striker would be more beneficial for their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Araujo must join a club where he will receive regular first-team football. Joining Manchester United or Tottenham offers the best platform for consistent playing time and development. However, the Red Devils may be better-placed in the chase, as they can offer Champions League football and established infrastructure for his growth as a player.