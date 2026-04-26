Arsenal make exploratory contact with Maximiliano Araujo

Arsenal have established exploratory contact with Maximiliano Araujo, the Sporting CP left-back, ahead of a potential transfer valued between €60-80 million.

According to Record via Sport Witness, Arsenal have initiated contact with Sporting CP’s defensive mainstay Maximiliano Araujo. Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff were particularly impressed with the Uruguayan international’s performances in the UEFA Champions League, especially during the quarter-final meetings earlier this month. On the back of these displays, they now want to sign the 26-year-old to strengthen their left-back options.

However, securing his services won’t prove straightforward given the financial demands involved. Sporting CP have protected Araujo with an €80 million release clause, though they may negotiate a lower fee. The Portuguese champions has indicated they won’t accept less than €60 million, a substantial investment for any defender.

London clubs to battle for Araujo

Arsenal will face stiff competition for Araujo’s signature from multiple high-profile suitors. London rivals Chelsea are also keen on securing the left-back’s services, as they seek to add depth and competition on the left flank. Chelsea’s scouts were present when Araujo played against FC Porto, signal;ing serious intent in their pursuit.

The Blues represent a genuine threat to Arsenal’s interest, though the North London club remain very keen on landing Araujo’s signature. The 26-year-old impressed substantially in both home and away Champions League quarter-final matches against Arsenal, a performance that clearly resonated with Mikel Arteta’s evaluation of defensive targets.

While the Premier League table-toppers have taken a decisive step by initiating contact with Araujo’s representatives, the current conversations remain exploratory. The Gunners are assessing the feasibility of this transfer, which appears challenging given their current left-back depth.

Arsenal already have Ricardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie, and Miles Lewis-Skelly available for left-back duties. Investing €60-80 million in another left-back would seem redundant unless the club moves to sell one of these established defenders. However, Araujo’s versatility across the left flank—he is comfortable at left-back or left-wing-back—offers tactical flexibility.

But the financial outlay and competitive depth in that position create a complex equation for Arteta and Arsenal’s recruitment team. With Chelsea also pushing for a summer move, the 26-year-old Uruguayan wide man’s final decision may come down to satisfying his game-time concerns.