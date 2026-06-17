Chelsea stepping up interest in Maximiliano Araujo

Chelsea is interested in signing Maximiliano Araujo from Sporting CP.

The 26-year-old left back has been excellent for the Portuguese club, and he has attracted the attention of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as per a report by Record via SportWitness. Chelsea have sanctioned Marc Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid, and they need to replace him properly.

Chelsea have Jorrel Hato at their disposal as well, but he is a young player lacking experience. They need someone who can come in and make an immediate impact. Araujo has already shown his quality against elite Champions League clubs, and he’s in a better position to make an impact in the Premier League quickly.

The Spanish international was a key player for them, and they need to fill his void with another quality option. Araujo has shown his quality in Portugal, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

He has shown he can be a reliable defender and contribute to the attack. He has recorded 13 goal contributions in all competitions last season. He showed his quality against clubs like Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League. He has the ability to succeed in the Premier League. He could be an asset for Chelsea.

The player has an €80 million release clause in his contract, as confirmed by The Mirror, but it is fair to assume that no club will want to pay that kind of money for a full-back. The Portuguese outfit will have to be reasonable with their demands. Meanwhile, the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the 26-year-old defender. It could be the ideal next step for him, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level.

Tottenham moving for Araujo would be a surprise

Meanwhile, the links with Tottenham are quite surprising for the Uruguay International. They already have players like Andy Robertson, Souza and Ben Davies at their disposal. They do not need to invest in another left back. They should look to sign a quality central defender and strengthen the midfield.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks. The defender will want to play regularly next season, and joining Chelsea would be ideal for him. He is likely to be the first choice left back at Stamford Bridge next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have also been linked with the South American. They need a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, who is in his 30s. The Uruguayan international could be a solid investment for them. They have an attractive project, and they can offer him Champions League football next season. That could give them an edge over Chelsea and Tottenham in the race.