Harvey Elliott wants to continue at Liverpool amid exit links

Harvey Elliott has decided what he wants to do with his immediate Liverpool future amid widespread speculation surrounding him.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Harvey Elliott is eager to stay and fight for his long-term Liverpool future. With widespread updates suggesting that a summer departure may be on the cards for the 23-year-old utility man, he is keen on winning his place back in the side under new management amid his links with Crystal Palace.

Pete O’Rourke said, “The ball’s in Harvey Elliott’s court right now. He’s a boyhood Liverpool fan and didn’t really want to leave the club in the first place. If he can come back now with a really good attitude and a determination to prove a lot of people wrong, then there’s every opportunity that he could secure his long-term future at Liverpool as well.”

Harvey Elliott’s stalled progress and frustrations

Harvey Elliott has experienced a significant stalling of his development over the past two seasons. Once considered a world-class prospect after joining Liverpool from Fulham in July 2019, regular first-team football was increasingly difficult during Arne Slot’s tenure at Anfield. The situation deteriorated further during his 2025/26 campaign at Aston Villa, where opportunities were few and far between for the attacking midfielder.

Elliott managed only 277 minutes across 9 appearances for Villa, averaging just 30 minutes per outing. Unai Emery was reluctant to grant the Liverpool loanee meaningful playing time, with widespread reports suggesting a conditional obligation clause within the loan deal may have influenced the manager’s reluctance to integrate him into the squad.

What next for Elliott?

When Harvey Elliott joined Aston Villa, the move appeared logical, as the English playmaker seemed well-suited to Unai Emery’s tactical approach. That assessment has proven incorrect, though his stock remains high, with Crystal Palace among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Crystal Palace’s interest is understandable, as Pierre Sage needs more quality in the final third. The Eagles have been over-dependent on Ismaila Sarr for attacking returns, and with Jean-Philippe Mateta facing an uncertain future at Selhurst Park, the onus on the Senegalese international will increase. Elliott is thus a viable option to bolster Sage’s creative options.

However, with Pete O’Rourke revealing that the Englishman is eager to remain at Anfield, Crystal Palace’s prospects are fading. Elliott’s stance will also be music to Andoni Iraola’s ears, as recent reports have claimed that the newly-appointed head coach will hand a chance to the 23-year-old during Liverpool’s pre-season campaign.