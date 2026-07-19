Benfica make approach for Yves Bissouma move, face Fulham battle.

Benfica are continuing to reshape their midfield ahead of the new season as they weigh up several experienced options capable of strengthening the centre of the pitch.

While Joao Palhinha remains one of the club’s preferred targets, the Portuguese giants are also exploring alternative solutions should a deal prove difficult to complete. One of those alternatives has emerged from the Premier League, with a former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder now attracting growing interest from Lisbon.

According to Mais Futebol, Benfica have made an initial approach for Yves Bissouma after the Mali international became a free agent following the expiration of his Tottenham contract. Discussions between Benfica and the 29-year-old’s representatives are understood to be ongoing, with the Primeira Liga club evaluating whether they can secure his signature in the coming weeks.

Bissouma spent the 2025/26 season alongside Joao Palhinha at Tottenham, but neither midfielder remains part of the North London club’s plans. While Palhinha continues to attract interest from Aston Villa and Benfica, Bissouma is now available without a transfer fee after leaving Spurs.

Benfica are unlikely to enjoy a straightforward pursuit

Fulham have also expressed interest in bringing Bissouma back to the Premier League, with the Cottagers monitoring his situation following Marco Silva’s departure to Benfica. The midfielder’s extensive experience in English football makes him an attractive option for clubs seeking an immediate-impact signing.

Before joining Tottenham, Bissouma established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent defensive midfielders during spells with Brighton & Hove Albion after beginning his senior career at Lille. He eventually moved to Tottenham in 2022 for a deal worth around £25 million.

His ability to recover possession, break up opposition attacks and carry the ball through midfield continues to make him an appealing proposition despite an inconsistent period in North London. Several other English clubs are also believed to be monitoring developments, meaning Benfica could face strong competition if negotiations progress.

Benfica weighing Palhinha and Bissouma options

The Primeira Liga champions remain interested in Palhinha, but completing a deal for the Bayern Munich midfielder could prove financially challenging given his salary demands and competition from Aston Villa.

Bissouma therefore represents an experienced alternative who would arrive without a transfer fee, allowing Benfica to invest more heavily in wages rather than a significant transfer package. Whether the Mali international prefers a fresh challenge in Portugal or another opportunity in the Premier League could ultimately determine where he plays next season.

Bissouma’s departure from Tottenham has created an intriguing opportunity in the market. At his best, he remains an energetic, ball-winning midfielder with proven Premier League quality. Benfica would be acquiring an experienced player without paying a transfer fee, while Fulham could offer him the familiarity of English football and a chance to revive his career. The next few weeks should reveal whether Bissouma values a new challenge abroad or another opportunity in the Premier League.