Aston Villa ready to establish contact for Joao Palhinha move

Aston Villa will look to sign 31-year-old Portuguese international Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich this summer.

According to a report by O Jogo via Sport Witness, Joao Palhinha is also the subject of interest from SL Benfica. The Primeira Liga giants are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a solid holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, as Marco Silva wants to reunite with the 31-year-old out-of-favour Bayern Munich midfielder.

Per O Jogo, the Portuguese heavyweights have yet to submit an offer to sign Palhinha, meaning Aston Villa’s upcoming contact over a summer deal can send the Premier League club into pole position. The Villans are also better-placed to match the experienced midfielder’s €9 million-a-year wages.

Joao Palhinha and his career

Joao Palhinha is available after completing a season-long loan at Tottenham Hotspur, having joined Spurs from Bayern Munich last summer. The 31-year-old made an immediate impact under Thomas Frank, establishing himself as a midfield mainstay. However, his influence waned after Frank’s departure, leading to irregular starts.

Portuguese international made 45 appearances, accumulating nearly 3,000 minutes with seven goals and three assists across all competitions. Tottenham opted against a permanent deal, leaving Palhinha to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

What next?

Aston Villa will pursue another midfielder in the coming weeks, even though Johan Manzambi has arrived from SC Freiburg, and Joao Gomes is closing in on joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Villans have lost Amadou Onana to a long-term knee injury, while Youri Tielemans has joined Manchester United. So, Aston Villa must sign a holding midfielder, and Joao Palhinha’s Premier League experience makes him an attractive target.

Marco Silva’s task at SL Benfica is equally pressing. The Primeira Liga giants are revamping their squad after falling short in the domestic title race last season. Silva is keen to reunite with Palhinha and leverage the experienced midfielder’s qualities to strengthen Benfica’s midfield unit.

Meanwhile, the O Jogo report has not revealed Bayern Munich’s asking price, though previous updates have suggested a €25 million valuation. The onus is now on Benfica to respond ahead of Aston Villa’s approach to land the Portuguese international.