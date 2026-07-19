Arsenal rival Chelsea in Maxence Lacroix chase

Arsenal and Chelsea are all set to battle it out for the signature of Crystal Palace defensive mainstay Maxence Lacroix.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Arsenal have emerged as serious contenders for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, challenging Chelsea’s pursuit after the Eagles raised their valuation following his involvement at the World Cup.

Chelsea have prioritised the 26-year-old to reinforce their defence this summer, after a season full of injuries at the back and remain committed to the move. However, negotiations have become increasingly complicated as Palace have revised their demands.

The south London club had initially been willing to discuss a deal in the region of €55 million, but that figure has now climbed significantly. Palace are reportedly seeking between €65 million and €70 million.

His exceptional performances in his 55 appearances (3 goals, 3 assists) in 2025/26 secured him a place in France’s World Cup squad and enhanced his reputation on the international stage. His consistent performances in the heart of the defence played a big part in the Eagles’ Conference League triumph.

London giants to battle for Crystal Palace star

Chelsea remain at the front of the race despite the increased asking price, but Palace’s stance has slowed negotiations. The Eagles are understood to be in no rush to conclude a sale and are prepared to wait in the hope that interest from multiple clubs sparks a bidding war.

That strategy appears to be paying off, with Arsenal stepping up their interest in recent days. The Gunners have intensified their search for defensive reinforcements after William Saliba’s injury, and Lacroix has emerged as one of the leading names under consideration.

Mikel Arteta’s side are weighing an official bid as they seek defensive reinforcements amidst uncertainty around Ben White‘s future. The Blues retain an advantage, but the Gunners’ growing interest risks prolonging talks.

Lacroix is understood to favour a move to Stamford Bridge, which gives Xabi Alonso’s side an important edge, but an agreement with Crystal Palace is proving far more difficult than initially expected.

With Palace determined to maximise the transfer fee and Mikel Arteta’s team now among the contenders, the race for Lacroix’s signature is expected to accelerate in the coming weeks.