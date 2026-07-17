Liverpool prioritising summer move for Adam Wharton

Liverpool will look to sign 22-year-old English international Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Football Transfers, Adam Wharton is the subject of interest of Liverpool. The Reds are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a top-class midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Crystal Palace mainstay.

Per Football Transfers, the Merseyside outfit will prioritise signing the Englishman in the coming weeks after losing the race to sign Joao Gomes, who is closing in on joining Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will demand around £100 million to part ways with Wharton in the summer transfer window.

How has Adam Wharton fared at Crystal Palace?

Adam Wharton has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January 2024. The 22-year-old took to the top flight like a fish to water, and his exploits have helped him break into his national side. Additionally, the youngster helped the Eagles end their long search for a trophy last year, with the successful run continuing in the recently concluded campaign.

The English international has made nearly 100 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far while chipping in with one goal and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Wharton’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs. Premier League giants, in particular, are keen on signing him, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Wharton move across the Premier League?

Liverpool’s long-standing interest in Adam Wharton makes logical and tactical. The Reds are combing the market for a holding midfielder, as Wataru Endo faces an uncertain future at Anfield. Additionally, the Japanese midfielder has struggled with persistent fitness, with the injuries forcing him to call time on his international career.

Additionally, signing a deep-lying midfielder can enable Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexis Mac Allister to play freely in the advanced areas. Recent reports suggested that Liverpool ruled out a move for the Englishman, which increased optimism within the South London club’s ranks.

However, with the Merseyside club now identifying Wharton as a top target, they will go all out to secure his services. But Crystal Palace’s asking price of £100 million is restrictive, and talks for a deal should drag until the final stages of the window.