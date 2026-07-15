Manchester City considering Federico Valverde swoop

Manchester City are considering a move for Federico Valverde, with Real Madrid likely to reflect on the Uruguayan’s future.

Manchester City are reportedly ready to table a €100 million offer to Real Madrid for Federico Valverde, according to Fichajes. The 27-year-old Uruguayan utility player has shown no interest in leaving Madrid, but his future could change should manager Jose Mourinho deem him surplus to requirements ahead of the new season.

Manchester City have undergone significant restructuring this summer. Enzo Maresca has replaced the legendary Pep Guardiola as manager, and experienced players including Bernardo Silva have departed upon the conclusion of their contracts.

With central midfield now a priority, particularly following Bernardo’s exit as a deep-lying midfielder, Manchester City have already signed Elliot Anderson and are eyeing further reinforcement.

There are some question marks over the future of Rodri, with reports stating that contract talks had been taking place but were hampered by the World Cup, although there is an expectation those discussions will resume.

Manchester City to target Federico Valverde?

However, Maresca may want a midfield setup suitable for the long term, and there are rumours of interest in Federico Valverde. The 27-year-old Real Madrid utility man has been a mainstay at the Bernabeu, although the arrival of Jose Mourinho could bring a change of style and personnel.

Manchester City are ready to make a €100 million offer to test Real Madrid’s resolve over the 27-year-old midfielder. The Spanish giants may not have considered a sale in this window, and he remains under contract until 2029, while he reportedly had no interest in leaving the club amid links as early as May.

However, should Mourinho reshape his midfield, Valverde could be moved on, especially considering Aurelien Tchouameni only recently signed a new deal. There are also links to Alexis Mac Allister, according to the same outlet, which has led to suggestions that the Portuguese manager wants the Argentine paired with Tchouameni in midfield.