Federico Valverde unwilling to leave Real Madrid amid Manchester City links

Federico Valverde reportedly wants to stay at Real Madrid amid his links with Manchester City.

According to a report by Spanish outlet AS, Federico Valverde has no desire to leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. The 27-year-old has seen widespread speculation surrounding his long-term future after his recent altercation with Aurelien Tchouameni, leading to interest from high-profile clubs.

The latest report has revealed two of Valverde’s prospective suitors, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain vying for his signature. The two heavyweights have established informal contact with his entourage, and AS has revealed that Real Madrid may facilitate a departure for €100-120 million. However, the player’s stance has dealt a blow to City and PSG.

Federico Valverde and his career so far

Federico Valverde has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Real Madrid from CA Penarol in July 2016. The 27-year-old spent his formative years in his homeland before graduating from the youth division at CA Penarol. Meanwhile, at Real Madrid, he had to bide his time before establishing a foothold in the first-team squad.

The Uruguayan international is now a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country, and he has been exceptional this season. Valverde has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions thus far. However, the player’s long-term Real Madrid future has been uncertain since a training ground bust-up with Aurelien Tchouameni, which required medical attention for a head injury.

What next for Valverde?

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid may cash in on Valverde in the wake of his altercation with Tchouameni. The situation has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with the report revealing Manchester City’s desire to secure the versatile midfielder’s services this summer.

City’s interest makes tactical sense, as they need a well-rounded midfielder in preparation for Bernardo Silva’s impending departure from the Etihad. The Portuguese international will leave a gaping hole in the midfield unit at the Etihad. Valverde can not just be a like-for-like replacement for the Manchester City skipper, but an upgrade due to his goalscoring ability.

However, with PSG also involved in the battle for his signature, Manchester City will not have a straightforward pursuit, even if the 27-year-old Uruguayan midfielder changes his stance. The primary stumbling block, though, remains Valverde’s unwillingness to leave Real Madrid despite the storm over his head.