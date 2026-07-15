Chibuike Nwaiwu agrees to join Fulham, club-to-club talks to follow

Fulham will look to sign 22-year-old Nigerian international Chibuike Nwaiwu from Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor this summer.

According to a report by French outlet Foot Mercato, Chibuike Nwaiwu is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Trabzonspor defender.

The two parties already have an agreement on personal terms, and Fulham can now focus on testing Trabzonspor’s resolve with upcoming talks between the two clubs. The Turkish Super Lig outfit will demand around €30 million to part ways with Nwaiwu this year.

Who is Chibuike Nwaiwu?

Chibuike Nwaiwu is the latest promising defender from his homeland to rise in prominence. The 22-year-old spent his formative years in Nigeria and graduated from the youth division at Borussia Digitals Sporting Academy Limited. The youngster subsequently represented two Nigerian clubs before arriving in Europe in September 2024 by joining Wolfsberger AC.

However, Nwaiwu’s spell in Austria ended earlier this year, and he spent the second half of the 2025/26 season with Trabzonspor, making 21 appearances thus far while chipping in with three goals and one assist. Meanwhile, the Nigerian defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Fulham among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Fulham’s interest in Chibuike Nwaiwu is understandable. While the Cottagers have a solid defensive unit, recent reports have linked a few players with a summer departure. They are worried about Jorge Cuenca’s future, in particular, with Benfica recently joining the race to sign him.

So, Fulham must pursue a centre-back, and they have set their sights on several candidates, including Mariano Troilo. However, Nwaiwu is also a viable target, with his physical profile making him a suitable option for the West London club.

The Nigerian defender can also be a long-term solution for Fulham due to his age, as at 22, his best years are ahead of him. However, it is unclear if the Cottagers are ready to pay €30 million to quickly strike an agreement with Trabzonspor over a possible deal.