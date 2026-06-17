Fulham interested in Wagner Pina and Chibuike Nwaiwu

Fulham will look to sign Wagner Pina and Chibuike Nwaiwu from Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Milliyet, Wagner Pina is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back and a right-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the Trabzonspor duo.

The report by Milliyet has revealed that the Claret-Blues have already rejected a proposal for Pina, with Fulham offering €10 million to secure his services. Meanwhile, they are also preparing a bid to sign Nwaiwu, and it will be worth more than €10 million.

How has Wagner Pina and Chibuike Nwaiwu fared at Trabzonspor?

Wagner Pina and Chibuike Nwaiwu have established themselves as pivotal figures since joining Trabzonspor. Pina, a Portuguese-born right-back, spent his formative years in the country of his birth and graduated from the youth division at CD Tondela. However, the 23-year-old has risen in prominence during his stint in Turkiye, having accumulated over 3,000 minutes of game time this past season.

On the other hand, Nwaiwu spent his formative years in Nigeria before moving to Europe in 2024. After spending 18 months in Austria, the 22-year-old joined Trabzonspor earlier this year and immediately became a pivotal figure for the Turkish Super Lig club, making 21 appearances while chipping in with three goals. Meanwhile, Pina and Nwaiwu’s progress has stimulated the interest of several well-known clubs, including Fulham.

London calling?

Fulham’s interest in Wagner Pina and Chibuike Nwaiwu is understandable. While the Cottagers have a solid defensive unit, recent reports have linked a few players with a summer departure. They are worried about Jorge Cuenca’s future, in particular, with Benfica recently joining the race to sign him.

So, Fulham must pursue a centre-back, and they have set their sights on several candidates, including Mariano Troilo. As for the right-back berth, Timothy Castagne has turned 30, prompting the West London club to seek an alternate solution from the market.

Several right-backs, including Arnau Martinez, have thus emerged on Fulham’s wishlist, with Pina also a viable target. However, a summer move for the Trabzonspor defensive duo may be a tall order, as the Turkish Super Lig giants have no intention of accepting bids for them.