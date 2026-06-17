Crystal Palace, Fulham make contact to sign Arnau Martinez

Crystal Palace and Fulham are seemingly chasing a market opportunity with the ready availability of Girona defender Arnau Martinez

Crystal Palace and Fulham are chasing Spanish defender Arnau Martinez, 23, from relegated Girona this summer, per Sports Boom. The English sides view the player’s availability and modest €8 million release clause as a market opportunity, positioning Martinez as an attractive target ahead of the transfer window.

Premier League teams often chase bargain deals, and both clubs see the Spanish versatile defender as valuable. Martinez has been a consistent presence for Girona last season before their relegation at the end of the term. His contract runs until 2027, and with Premier League interest now emerging, Girona are unlikely to retain him.

Competing for Martinez

Fulham and Crystal Palace are competing for Martinez’s signature. The two London clubs are pursuing personal-terms agreement with the player before opening formal negotiations with Girona, as they may discuss structuring a deal rather than triggering the full release clause in one lump sum.

Martinez was of interest to Palace last summer, but the deal did not materialise. Arsenal were also keen at that time, signalling his profile in the market. Heading into this summer window, he could be leaving Girona, as both London clubs view him as a potential replacement for departing or uncertain players.

For Palace, the story cites uncertain future of Maxence Lacroix, with top teams reportedly interested in the Frenchman. Fulham view him as a potential replacement for Manchester United-linked Antonee Robinson, though Martinez’s preferred position on the right does not make him a direct successor to the USMNT full-back.

is Arnau martinez suitable to Palace or Fulham?

Martinez played 35 matches for Girona last season, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists. While he spent most of his time at right-back, he also featured in defensive midfield and at left-back, making him a versatile asset.

Palace plays with a back three and could see him as Lacroix’s central-defence replacement. Fulham may view him as a right-back competitor amid Kenny Tete’s injury issues last season.