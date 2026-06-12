Manchester United ponder Antonee Robinson summer transfer

Manchester United may look to sign 28-year-old USMNT international Antonee Robinson from fellow Premier League club Fulham this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalists Danyal Khan, James Cole, and Amar Mehta, Antonee Robinson is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old Fulham defender.

The Sky Sports report has revealed that the American full-back is “expected to attract interest once again” this summer. However, it is unclear if Robinson wants to leave Fulham in the coming months ahead of a managerial change at Fulham, following Marco Silva’s departure.

How has Antonee Robinson fared at Fulham?

Antonee Robinson has established himself as one of the most reliable full-backs in the Premier League since helping Fulham return to the top flight in 2022. Born in Milton Keynes, the 28-year-old spent his formative years in England and graduated from the youth division at Everton. However, the player has risen in prominence since joining Fulham from Wigan Athletic in August 2020.

Robinson has made significant progress in the last six seasons, having been a mainstay at the back for Fulham. The USMNT international has been exceptional with his creative output, scoring four goals and providing 22 assists in over 200 outings for Fulham thus far. Meanwhile, the player’s progress piqued the attention of several Premier League giants.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Manchester United’s interest in Antonee Robinson makes sense. The Red Devils are combing the market for a left-back, as Luke Shaw is on the wrong side of 30. While the English international was surprisingly injury-free throughout the 2025/26 season,

So, the Premier League giants need an alternative in the 2026/27 campaign, as they will feature in a European competition and will thus compete on four fronts. With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into an attacking role, Robinson has emerged as a viable target.