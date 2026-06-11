Fulham offer €20 million to sign Mariano Troilo, set for rejection

Fulham will look to sign 22-year-old Argentine centre-back Mariano Troilo from bottom-half Serie A club Parma this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Parma Live, Mariano Troilo is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Parma defender.

The report by Parma Live has revealed that the West London outfit have submitted an offer of around €20 million, which Parma will officially receive in the coming days. However, with the Serie A club not having a need to sell the youngster, they will reject the bid.

Who is Mariano Troilo?

Mariano Troilo is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Córdoba, the 22-year-old spent his formative years in Argentina and graduated from the youth division at Club Atletico Belgrano. However, he has risen in prominence since joining Parma last summer.

While the Argentine defender was not an undisputed first-choice starter for the Serie A club, he amassed nearly 2,000 minutes of game time in 23 appearances across all competitions. Troilo’s progress has not gone unnoticed, capturing the attention of several well-known clubs. Fulham will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Fulham’s interest in Mariano Troilo is understandable. While the Cottagers have four centre-backs in their squad, Jorge Cuenca faces an uncertain future at the West London club amid his reported links with Benfica. Additionally, Issa Diop has been inconsistent during his spell with Fulham.

Several candidates, including Raul Asencio, have thus emerged on Fulham’s wishlist, with Troilo also a viable target. The South American defender’s age profile makes him an attractive option for the London outfit, and his recovery pace and astute reading of the game add to his appeal.

However, with Parma ready to reject Fulham’s bid of around €20 million, they must decide on an improved offer to test the Serie A club’s resolve. Otherwise, they may be forced to look elsewhere for a new centre-back amid Cuenca’s exit links.