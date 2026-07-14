Fulham line up €30 million move for Roony Bardghji

Fulham are expected to be active in the transfer market as Alvaro Arbeloa continues building his first squad at Craven Cottage.

Strengthening the wide attacking positions has emerged as one of the club’s priorities, with the Cottagers targeting young players capable of making an immediate impact while retaining long-term resale value. One of the names now firmly on Fulham’s radar is Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji.

The 20-year-old Swedish international has found himself on the fringes of Hansi Flick’s plans following Barcelona’s summer rebuild, making him one of the most sought-after young forwards on the market.

According to Fichajes, Fulham are preparing a €30 million offer in an attempt to secure Bardghji’s signature. The Londoners hope the proposal will convince Barcelona to sanction a permanent transfer before the start of the new campaign.

Competition is expected to be fierce, as Aston Villa and Everton have both shown interest in the former FC Copenhagen talent, while Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland have also been credited with monitoring his situation. Across Europe, Juventus, Ajax, Marseille, and Porto are among the clubs keeping close tabs on the winger.

Barcelona’s attacking overhaul has left Bardghji with limited opportunities. The arrivals of Anthony Gordon and the expected signing of Karim Adeyemi have significantly increased competition, prompting the Catalan club to consider permanent sales to balance the squad and generate funds.

Although Barcelona remain open to a loan, their preferred solution is a permanent transfer that includes a buy-back clause, allowing the club to retain long-term control over one of Sweden’s brightest young talents.

Why Bardghji would suit Arbeloa’s Fulham project

Bardghji possesses many of the qualities Arbeloa is believed to value in wide players. Naturally left-footed, he thrives when starting from the right flank before driving inside onto his stronger foot, combining close control with quick acceleration and intelligent movement between the lines.

His ability to beat defenders in 1v1 situations would add unpredictability to Fulham’s attack, while his willingness to press aggressively without possession fits the high-energy approach Arbeloa is expected to implement.

Unlike many young wingers, Bardghji is also comfortable linking play in tighter spaces rather than relying solely on pace. That technical quality makes him capable of operating against deep defensive blocks as well as in transition.

The challenge for Fulham will be convincing both the player and Barcelona that Craven Cottage represents the ideal next step. With several clubs offering European football, guaranteed playing time and a clear development pathway may prove decisive.

Can Fulham pull off this deal?

This would be one of Fulham’s biggest statements in recent years. Bardghji is regarded as one of Europe’s finest young attacking prospects, and a €30 million investment would underline the club’s ambition under Arbeloa. Competition from Aston Villa and other European sides will make negotiations difficult, but if Fulham can convince Bardghji that he will play regularly, they have a genuine chance of landing one of the summer’s most exciting young talents.