Aston Villa are showing serious interest in Roony Bardghji at the behest of Unai Emery, as Barcelona ponder a summer sale.

According to Fichajes, Aston Villa are looking at several attacking options that fit into their sporting model as well as their finances. Among the few names shortlisted is Roony Bardghji, the Barcelona prodigy, who could desire a key role elsewhere after spending the season on the fringes under Hansi Flick.

Roony Bardghji could be on his way out of Barcelona following a season in which he was largely on the fringes. Hansi Flick used the Sweden international in 28 games across all competitions, totalling only 872 minutes. The young attacking talent seeks a far better standing in the team, which could see him consider an exit from the Catalan side.

Bardghji did put up some impressive cameos last season, while scoring two goals and providing four assists across all competitions. He is predominantly a right winger who is known for his dribbling ability and vision, which has attracted the attention of Aston Villa and Everton, as per reports.

Are Aston Villa serious about Roony Bardghji?

The report does state that Unai Emery has personally requested that the club try to sign the Barcelona attacker this summer. Aston Villa could view him as a viable replacement for Jadon Sancho, who is expected to leave after his loan spell. So, the Spaniard might see Bardghji as someone who could compete for the right-wing slot.

Everton are also keen and pose the biggest threat to Villa’s pursuit of the Barcelona prodigy. David Moyes is eager to improve his attacking setup, especially with no news on Jack Grealish’s future. Bardghji might be a solid addition, as both the Toffees and Villa could offer him far more minutes than he experienced or envisages at Barcelona under Flick.

What next for Roony Bardghji?

Barcelona signed Bardghji on an initial €2 million deal from FC Copenhagen last summer, and the report currently states that they value him between €20-25 million. At that level, president Joan Laporta could ease some of the club’s financial pressure and use the funds to further strengthen the first team, as Premier League sides like Aston Villa or Everton have the capacity to invest that much.

Bardghji, however, is still dreaming of having a stable career at Barcelona in the years to come, which could also see him open to a loan move. Teams like Villa or Everton, who are looking to stabilise their squads, may be open to investing in a player like the €20-25 million-rated Barcelona prodigy, as they might reject the notion of a loan deal.