Roony Bardghji is emerging on the shortlist of Premier League clubs Leeds United, Aston Villa, and Everton, as his Barcelona future has come under significant doubt.

As per Fichajes, Barcelona could reportedly lean towards selling Roony Bardghji in the summer as Premier League interest mounts. Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Everton are all vying for the Swedish international, as the 20-year-old Barcelona whizkid could reconsider his time at the La Liga giants due to a lack of game time.

The lack of game time is not strictly about the number of matches played, as Roony Bardghji did feature 21 times in La Liga. It is more about the minutes and whether he is a starter, both of which were lacking for the Swede last season following his move from Copenhagen. As a result, he has also missed the flight to North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Hansi Flick mostly used him late in games, while Bardghji managed two goals and four assists in 28 appearances across all competitions. He reportedly had suitors back in January, but the 20-year-old chose to stay at Barcelona at the time.

Who are interested in Roony Bardghji?

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing Bardghji, as they could view him as a replacement for squad player Jadon Sancho. Unai Emery is eager to bring in players to add quality depth in the attacking setup, and the Swede’s season-long experience with Barcelona could prove beneficial as he looks to adapt to a higher level in the Premier League.

Everton are also considering a move, particularly due to suggestions that the 20-year-old may not cost too much. Leeds United are also keen, with Daniel Farke intent on adding attacking depth. Bardghji could be used in a role that allows him to operate out wide or as part of a front two.

Are Barcelona ready to sell Bardghji?

Barcelona are prioritising strengthening their first-team squad following the arrival of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. They are now reportedly chasing Julian Alvarez, while they might consider selling Bardghji outright for the right offer. Back in January, the Swede was reportedly valued at €50 million amid links to Liverpool, but various sources now point towards a valuation closer to €10-15 million, quoted as close to his market value in the report.

Effectively, Barcelona are eager to bring in funds from player sales like Bardghji and free up space on their wage bill. Selling the Swede for a profit would significantly boost the club’s finances, with Premier League teams waiting to see if a deal becomes possible.