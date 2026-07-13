Sunderland in talks to sign Roony Bardghji; Aston Villa, Leeds United also in contact

Sunderland have entered talks to sign Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji, with Aston Villa and Leeds United also in contact over the Swedish attacker.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are open to parting ways with Bardghji this summer after receiving significant interest from clubs across Europe. The Catalan giants reportedly have more than 10 offers or enquiries on the table as they assess the best course of action for the winger’s future.

Bardghji only arrived at Barcelona last year following an impressive spell with Copenhagen, where he established himself as one of Scandinavia’s brightest young talents. Although the Sweden international remains highly regarded at Camp Nou, the competition for minutes this season has accelerated interest from suitors abroad.

Barcelona are expected to add to their attacking options this summer, a development that has prompted speculation over Bardghji’s future and the terms of any potential exit. That uncertainty has fuelled interest from multiple clubs weighing either a permanent transfer or a loan arrangement, with Barcelona reportedly keen to retain some long-term control through clauses or conditions.

Sunderland’s interest underlines the club’s ambition following their return to the Premier League. The Black Cats have focused heavily on recruiting young players with high ceilings in recent transfer windows, and Bardghji fits that profile perfectly.

The youngster’s pace and creativity strengthen Sunderland’s attacking depth as the club prepares for European football. Bardghji’s dribbling and creativity in wide positions address a key attacking weakness in their squad build.

Other clubs also want Bardghji

Leeds United are also monitoring the situation closely as they continue to strengthen their squad. The Yorkshire club have tracked Bardghji for some time and remain interested after being informed that Barcelona are willing to negotiate a deal this summer.

Aston Villa remain interested in Bardghji despite their existing attacking strength, with Unai Emery keen to add depth for European competition. The Birmingham club view him as a player with enormous long-term potential.

For now, the Swedish winger’s future remains unresolved. Bardghji recently returned to Barcelona for pre-season training and has publicly insisted that everything is “all good” regarding his situation. Discussions are expected to continue in the coming weeks as Barcelona move toward a decision, with multiple clubs awaiting clarity on Bardghji’s availability.