Barcelona ready to sell Roony Bardghji amid Premier League links

Aston Villa, Everton, and Leeds United have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Barcelona attacking sensation Roony Bardghji.

Barcelona are ready to sell winger Roony Bardghji, with Leeds United, Aston Villa, and Everton among the clubs now alerted, per a latest report by TEAMtalk.

Barcelona have begun actively pushing Bardghji out, with intermediaries contacting Premier League clubs already tracking his progress. Leeds are understood to be among the strongest pursuers, while Aston Villa and Everton have also been informed that the youngster is available.

Bardghji only arrived at Camp Nou last summer in a bargain deal worth around £2 million from FC Copenhagen. The move was viewed as a smart piece of business by the Spanish giants, with the highly-rated winger regarded as one of Scandinavia’s brightest attacking talents.

Despite having very limited opportunities, he finished the 2025/26 season with six goal contributions, showcasing his abilities at every possible opportunity.

A key factor behind Barcelona’s decision to move him on is their pursuit of Karim Adeyemi. The Blaugrana are closing in on a deal worth around £25 million to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger, with the German internatioanl expected to replace Bardghji in Hansi Flick’s attacking setup.

Premier League trio’s chances of signing Bardghji boosted

Leeds United could prove an attractive destination for the youngster. Daniel Farke is eager to add greater quality and depth to his attacking options, and Bardghji’s pace, creativity and ability to operate across the frontline make him an intriguing fit for the Whites’ long-term project. He could prove to be a massive upgrade on the majority of their current options.

Aston Villa are also keeping a close eye on the situation, as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his squad with young players capable of developing into first-team regulars. With Jadon Sancho unlikely to secure a permanent move to Villa Park, Bardghji could fill that void.

Meanwhile, Everton have been informed of Bardghji’s availability and could enter the race if they decide to bolster their wide attacking options. The Toffees certainly lack depth in the wide areas, and the youngster could prove to be an exceptional signing for them.

Also Read: Three players Barcelona should sell this summer

With Barcelona actively encouraging offers and multiple Premier League clubs now aware of the winger’s availability, Bardghji’s future appears increasingly likely to lie away from Spain.