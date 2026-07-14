Aston Villa eyeing Adam Wharton as Youri Tielemans replacement

Aston Villa must return to the market for a key midfield addition ahead of Youri Tielemans’s proposed move to Manchester United.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Adam Wharton is the subject of interest of Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing another midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Crystal Palace mainstay.

Per TEAMtalk, Aston Villa will accelerate the move for Lucas Bergvall after showing interest in the wantaway Tottenham Hotspur midfielder for a long time. However, Wharton is the alternative to the Swede, though the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners have yet to submit an enquiry or an offer to sign either player.

How has Adam Wharton fared at Crystal Palace?

Adam Wharton has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January 2024. The 22-year-old hit the ground running at the South London club, and his exploits have helped him break into his national side. Additionally, the youngster helped the Eagles end their long search for a trophy last year, with the successful run continuing in the recently concluded campaign.

The English international has made nearly 100 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far while chipping in with one goal and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Wharton’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Premier League giants, in particular, are keen on signing him, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Wharton move across the Premier League?

Aston Villa’s interest in Adam Wharton is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a holding midfielder, as Youri Tielemans is on the cusp of joining Manchester United after the Red Devils triggered his release clause.

So, while Johan Manzambi is closing in on arriving from SC Freiburg after Aston Villa hijacked Newcastle United’s move, they need another midfielder. With Amadou Onana likely to miss most of the 2025/26 season due to a long-term knee injury, Unai Emery’s midfield unit is light on quality options.

Wharton is thus a viable target, and Aston Villa can offer UEFA Champions League football to turn the Crystal Palace midfielder’s head. However, recent reports have claimed that the Eagles are increasingly confident of keeping the Englishman, and negotiations with the South London club will be anything but smooth.