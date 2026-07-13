Manchester City, Tottenham yet to hold talks for Francisco Trincao move

Manchester City and Tottenham are yet to make a concrete move to sign Sporting CP mainstay Francisco Trincao.

Francisco Trincao is poised to choose between a lucrative Saudi move and his stated preference to return to the Premier League, where Tottenham and Manchester City are believed to be keen on his signature.

According to A Bola via Sport Witness, Al-Ahli are currently the only club to make a concrete move for the Portuguese international. The Saudi giants have already opened direct negotiations with Sporting Lisbon as they attempt to strike an agreement for one of the Primeira Liga’s standout performers.

The report adds that Al-Ahli, where former Benfica chief Rui Pedro Braz now serves as sporting director, are working on a deal worth around €45 million. While that offer falls short of Trincao’s €60 million release clause, it is comfortably within the valuation Sporting are believed to be prepared to accept if negotiations progress.

Although the Saudi club currently lead the race, interest from England remains very much alive for the attacking midfielder, who had 31 goal contributions in his 54 outings last season.

Premier League duo continue to keep tabs on Trincao

Manchester City and Tottenham continue to be linked with the 26-year-old, but neither club has taken the next step by opening talks with Sporting. Their admiration for Trincao has not disappeared, although both clubs appear to be assessing their priorities before deciding whether to formalise their interest.

Manchester City are looking at him as an option to further bolster Enzo Maresca’s squad following Bernardo Silva’s departure and uncertainty around Savinho’s future. Meanwhile, Spurs are targeting him as someone who can compete and cover for the likes of Xavi Simons and James Maddison.

The winger’s own preference could eventually influence the transfer battle. Despite the lucrative financial package on offer from Saudi Arabia, Trincao is reportedly keen on returning to the Premier League.

The Portuguese playmaker believes he has “unfinished business” in England following his disappointing loan spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers a few years ago. Having struggled to establish himself during that stint, the 26-year-old has since rebuilt his reputation at Sporting, where he enjoyed the finest campaign of his professional career.

Comfortable on either flank and capable of creating as well as finishing chances, Trincao’s versatility has made him an attractive target for several clubs. However, time could become a decisive factor. With Al-Ahli already negotiating directly with Sporting, the Saudi club currently hold a clear advantage over their Premier League rivals.