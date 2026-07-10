Manchester City, Tottenham threaten to scupper Saudi move for Francisco Trincao

Manchester City and Tottenham are looking to hijack Al Ahli’s move for Sporting CP attacking mainstay Francisco Trincao.

Francisco Trincao has paused his expected move to Saudi Arabia after fresh interest from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, per Record via SportWitness.

The Portugal international was closing in on a switch to Al Ahli, with Sporting reportedly willing to sanction his departure for around €50 million (£42.1 million). The Saudi Pro League side are also understood to have put together a lucrative financial package that would quadruple Trincao’s current annual net salary of around €2.5 million.

The 26-year-old has decided not to rush into a decision. Following Portugal’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup, Trincao has asked for additional time to evaluate his options, with the prospect of remaining in European football still appealing. That hesitation has opened the door for two Premier League heavyweights to sign the former Barcelona star, who enjoyed a sensational campaign last time out (31 goal contributions in 54 outings).

Premier League duo could battle it out for Trincao

Manchester City are among the clubs keeping a close eye on developments. New manager Enzo Maresca is believed to admire Trincao’s technical qualities, while sporting director Hugo Viana knows the winger well from their successful time together at Sporting.

City’s interest, though, depends on one significant factor. The Premier League club are only expected to make a concrete move if Savinho departs this summer.

Tottenham’s situation appears considerably more advanced. Spurs view the Portuguese international as an ideal addition because of his versatility across the attacking line. While Trincao would challenge Mohammed Kudus on the right wing, he is also capable of operating as an attacking midfielder, giving Tottenham valuable tactical flexibility.

That versatility addresses a key need for Tottenham. Xavi Simons is expected to remain unavailable until February as he continues his recovery from injury, while James Maddison is also working his way back after an extended spell on the sidelines. Bringing in a player capable of filling both positions would provide much-needed depth for the new campaign.

While Al Ahli remain in a strong financial position and are still hopeful of completing the deal, the emergence of Manchester City and Tottenham has complicated matters considerably. The English duo will have to fork out a significant fee to get their hands on the 26-year-old; as a result, it will be interesting to see if they do make a formal offer.