West Ham United in transfer tussle to sign Patrick Berg

Patrick Berg is attracting interest from five English clubs, including West Ham United, as a summer move is possible.

According to TEAMtalk, Patrick Berg is the subject of interest from multiple English clubs, including West Ham United, Burnley, Hull City, Coventry City and Ipswich Town. The 28-year-old Norwegian international’s strong season at Bodo/Glimt and his selection for Norway’s World Cup squad have raised his profile significantly, making him an attractive prospect for several English sides.

Berg could reportedly be prepared to consider a move if a serious offer arrives, with at least five English clubs from the EFL Championship and Premier League are reporteldy interested.

Among the clubs keen on his signature, West Ham face competition from newly promoted top-flight sides such as Hull City, Coventry City and Ipswich Town, as well as Burnley. Joining any of those five teams would likely represent a major career opportunity for Berg if one of them were to table a serious offer, particularly at this stage of his career.

West Ham’s project and replacement options

West Ham United retain appeal for Berg despite their recent relegation to the EFL Championship. The Hammers are preparing a long-term project and may want to bring Berg in as part of their rebuild, beginning with a season in the second tier with the hopes of immediately returning to the top flight.

In squad terms, the East London outfit are likely viewing the 28-year-old Norwegian international as a potential replacement for new Tottenham midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Broader transfer activity

West Ham may have plenty on their plate this summer, as the sale of Fernandes could be only the beginning of the changes expected. On the signings front, they are reportedly keen to add James McAtee, while Everton’s Dwight McNeil is also on their shortlist to fill an attacking role that may become vacant if Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen were to depart.

Their summer transfer window could take shape depending on which of their stars depart. Berg’s availability at a reasonable price could accelerate West Ham’s interest in the player, though they will face intense competition for his signature following his impressive World Cup performances.