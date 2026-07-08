West Ham United interested in James McAtee

West Ham are reportedly targeting James McAtee from Nottingham Forest, with Nuno Espirito Santo driving the move.

James McAtee is emerging as a key target for West Ham United, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo reportedly pushing for the move, according to TeamTalk. The former Manchester City midfielder has endured a below-par spell since joining Nottingham Forest, and the Hammers are now hoping to test the waters with a firm offer.

West Ham United, sticking with Nuno Espirito Santo despite relegation to the Championship, are pursuing McAtee — the midfielder Nuno was instrumental in bringing to Nottingham Forest last summer. The move was supposed to revive his career away from the bit-part role he had at the Etihad, but instead McAtee ended up making just 14 league appearances for Forest, clocking a total of only 289 minutes.

He did make 10 appearances in Forest’s run to the Europa League semifinals. In the case of Espirito Santo, who brought him to the club, McAtee featured only twice under the Portuguese manager before he was sacked.

Nuno pushing for James McAtee?

Espirito Santo is pursuing McAtee to strengthen the squad. West Ham are reportedly considering a £30 million offer, which is the same fee Forest paid for the former Manchester City midfielder last summer, and the report suggests that price could be enough.

The report also states that McAtee would be open to joining the Hammers and leading a new project at the club, with the Londoners eager to find their way back to the Premier League next season. McAtee seeks regular first-team football, which Espirito Santo could provide.

Are West Ham preparing for a new era?

The Hammers are already making changes to their squad, with the huge sale of Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham easing their financial issues.

There are also clubs actively interested in Crysencio Summerville, and should the Dutchman leave, the Hammers will have the firepower to pursue McAtee and shape their squad for a top-flight return.