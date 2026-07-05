West Ham United eyeing Dwight McNeil swoop

West Ham United are interested in acquiring the services of 26-year-old Everton winger Dwight McNeil this summer.

West Ham United are exploring a potential summer transfer for Everton winger Dwight McNeil, according to Sky Sports. The 26-year-old has emerged as a player of interest for the Hammers under Nuno Espirito Santo. However, while the winger’s name is understood to be on West Ham’s radar, any suggestion of an imminent transfer appears premature at this stage.

The report indicates that West Ham’s interest remains at an early phase, with no advanced negotiations currently taking place between the clubs. A key factor behind the lack of immediate progress is the recent appointment of Nils Koppen as the club’s new director of player recruitment.

The former Rangers recruitment chief is expected to play a significant role in shaping the Hammers’ transfer strategy, and sources suggest that no major movement on incoming deals is anticipated until he has had the opportunity to meet with Nuno and the club’s wider recruitment team.

Those discussions are likely to determine the priorities for the remainder of the window and whether McNeil ultimately becomes a concrete target. The 26-year-old has been a part of the Everton setup since the summer of 2022.

While the Englishman has had a prominent role in the team over the years, he struggled with injuries during the 2024/25 season and racked up less than 1,500 minutes in his 25 outings last season. With him going down the pecking order and his contract running out in less than a year, the Hammers see this as a great opportunity.

West Ham chasing McNeil’s signature

With the East London club looking to secure a return to the top flight at the first time of asking, an experienced player like McNeil could bolster their attacking depth. While the 26-year-old prefers playing as a left-winger, he is equally effective on either flank and can also feature as a number ten.

The Hammers are likely to lose quite a few of their top players following the drop, and a versatile player like McNeil could certainly help Nuno from a tactical viewpoint. Despite the uncertainty surrounding any potential move, McNeil’s profile, his ability to create chances, deliver dangerous crosses, and contribute defensively, explains his appeal to West Ham.

At 26, the English winger combines top-flight experience with the physical attributes required to make an immediate impact. He may also be eager to embark on a new adventure after a late move to Crystal Palace collapsed in January. As things stand, West Ham’s interest is genuine but remains exploratory. Koppen and Nuno are expected to determine the club’s priorities in recruitment meetings in the coming weeks.