Borussia Dortmund hesitant to sell Felix Nmecha this summer

Borussia Dortmund will work to keep 25-year-old German international Felix Nmecha this summer amid his links with Premier League clubs.

According to an update by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in Felix Nmecha. The two Premier League giants are keen on reinforcing their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

O’Rourke said, “Nmecha is one of the players that they (Newcastle) have looked at. He had a decent World Cup with Germany, and was one of the better players in an underperforming German side, in all honesty. But look, it’s not an easy deal to do. Dortmund do not want to lose Nmecha. They’ve got him under a long-term contract. He signed a new deal not that long ago as well, before the end of last season.”

Felix Nmecha and his soaring stock

Felix Nmecha has been one of the most reliable midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg in July 2023. The German international has made over 100 appearances for the Black and Yellows thus far while scoring 13 goals and supplying eight assists.

The 25-year-old was impressive in the early stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in Germany’s win over Curacao and assisting Deniz Undav’s match-winning goal against Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, Nmecha’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United and Newcastle United.

A man in demand

Felix Nmecha has been on Manchester United’s radar for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as Casemiro has left as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been underwhelming in his two seasons at Old Trafford and will miss the upcoming campaign due to a long-term knee injury. Several candidates have thus emerged on Manchester United’s wishlist, with Manchester United recently scouting Nmecha as a potential target.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies are eager to overhaul their midfield after selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur. Additionally, Bruno Guimaraes faces an uncertain future amid his push for a move to Arsenal. Nmecha is thus an option worth considering, with his age and physical profile being suitable for a rugged team like Newcastle.

With Borussia Dortmund eager to keep the German international, Manchester United and Newcastle United face a waiting period in the battle for his signature.