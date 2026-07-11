Manchester City given approval to seal Malo Gusto transfer

Manchester City are ready to approach Malo Gusto after receiving the green light to make the French full-back a top target.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City have been given the green light to pursue Malo Gusto this summer, with Enzo Maresca keen to sign a new right-back. The Chelsea man could be allowed to leave at the right price, as the Italian manager is keen on a reunion with the Frenchman.

Manchester City are eager to fill a few key gaps in their squad, especially at right-back. Former boss Pep Guardiola wanted a new right-back for some time, with names like Tino Livramento among those mentioned previously as key targets, but their priorities have changed as the window has progressed.

Malo Gusto emerged as a target earlier in the window, especially at a time when Manchester City were closing in on Enzo Maresca as Guardiola’s successor. The links made sense, as the Italian had worked extensively with the Frenchman during his spell at Chelsea, and now he may look to bring him to the Etihad.

Fee obstacle and renewed approach

Manchester City reportedly explored a potential deal through intermediaries to assess a potential move. However, there have been rumours that Chelsea wanted £75 million for the Frenchman, a fee Manchester City viewed as excessive.

Chelsea can demand significantly more given that Gusto is contracted until 2030 and can secure a substantial profit from his sale. Moreover, the Blues recently signed Marco Palestra from Atalanta, with the Italian now probably seen as a backup to Reece James ahead of the new season.

There could therefore be scope for Gusto to depart, although Manchester City were previously unwilling to match Chelsea’s asking price, according to reports. However, the club are now given the green light to make a move for the 23-year-old Chelsea full-back, which could lead to fresh approaches.

Where does Malo Gusto fit in at Manchester City?

Manchester City have lacked competition at right-back, with Matheus Nunes predominantly playing there last season. With Rico Lewis expected to leave for a new challenge, there is room to add a new right-back to the squad, and Gusto could be the one, given his previous working relationship with Maresca.

Manchester City are now in a position to approach, with talks with Chelsea likely to make his asking price much clearer. It remains to be seen whether the interest is serious enough for the player to pay a high fee.