Tottenham ponder re-signing Randal Kolo Muani

Tottenham could still consider re-signing Randal Kolo Muani, who remains heavily linked with a return to Juventus.

According to Tuttosport, Paris Saint-Germain are now open to loaning Randal Kolo Muani with a mandatory purchase clause, a development that has renewed Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in re-signing the French striker despite their earlier reluctance to pursue him permanently.

Roberto De Zerbi is prioritising a new striker as part of his attacking rebuild after going all to reinforce the midfield unit thus far. With Spurs having set an asking price for Richarlison’s exit, they require a replacement, particularly with Dominic Solanke struggling with fitness issues in the last two seasons.

Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi remains the manager’s primary target, though complications around the Cherries’ reluctance to sell and their likely valuation pose obstacles. If those talks collapse, Kolo Muani is a potential fallback.

PSG willing to sanction a loan exit

PSG are reportedly open to sending Kolo Muani out on loan provided a mandatory purchase clause is included. Tottenham’s appetite for a binding obligation is unclear; they may prefer a straight loan or one with only an option to buy. His 1-in-30 league return last season suggests Tottenham’s renewed interest stems from availability rather than conviction in his form, a pragmatic fallback if key target Kroupi proves unattainable.

Tottenham had already decided not to make his earlier loan permanent, citing his failure to convince during the spell. That rejection was firm, yet the possibility of another loan has now emerged, though on different terms than before.

Juventus pressing ahead with alternative approach

Last summer, Randal Kolo Muani joined Tottenham on loan from PSG only after Juventus failed to re-sign him following a six-month stint in Turin. The Serie A giants returned with interest in January, and since then the French striker has reportedly sought a return.

That priority remains unchanged; Juventus have offered €30 million (per Fabrizio Romano), rejected so far by PSG. Talks between Juventus and PSG are set to continue; if stalled, Tottenham could revisit a deal to bolster their attack. Meanwhile, other clubs also remain keen, with recent reports suggesting that Crystal Palace will target an audacious move for the Frenchman.