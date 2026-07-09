Randal Kolo Muani wants Juventus move as Crystal Palace join race

Crystal Palace have entered the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, who wants to join Juventus.

Randal Kolo Muani wants to join Juventus, according to an update by Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations between Juventus and PSG are continuing, even though the Ligue 1 champions have rejected an opening offer worth more than €30 million.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have entered the race to sign the out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain forward, as per Foot Mercato. Since negotiations with the Old Lady have not gone as planned, the Ligue 1 outfit have opened the door for other clubs to try and sign the 27-year-old, who has spent the last 18 months on loan.

While Juventus lead the race for Kolo Muani, they face fresh competition from Crystal Palace. The Italian club are expected to return with an improved proposal as they look to reach an agreement with PSG.

The French club’s position is also becoming increasingly clear. The Ligue 1 champions are prepared to sell the 27-year-old this summer and are open to offers from any club willing to meet their valuation, ending any uncertainty over the future of the striker.

Crystal Palace to cause serious problems for Juventus

Crystal Palace have now entered the race as Pierre Sage looks to strengthen his frontline ahead of the new campaign. The Eagles are exploring the possibility of bringing the former Eintracht Frankfurt star to the Premier League, believing his pace, movement and ability to play across the front line would significantly improve their attacking options.

Amidst uncertainty around the future of Jean-Philippe Mateta, he could provide much-needed competition to Jorgen Strand Larsen. Despite Palace’s interest, convincing the player could prove difficult. Romano reports that Kolo Muani’s desire is to join Juventus, where he believes he can continue competing at the highest level while playing a central role in the club’s sporting project.

The Frenchman spent the second half of the 2024/25 season at the Serie A club and managed to put in quite a few impressive performances (10 goals in 22 appearances). They were keen on retaining him last summer but could not strike a deal with PSG back then, and he ended up joining Tottenham on loan for the 2025/26 season.

The Bianconeri do not intend to make the same mistake again and have been pushing hard to strike a deal with PSG. However, they have had little success so far. The pressure is now on the Turin giants to bridge the gap in negotiations with Luis Enrique’s team.

The Old Lady were on the verge of signing him towards the end of June on loan with a €40 million buy obligation, as they consider him the perfect replacement for Dusan Vlahovic. But their financial situation didn’t allow them to complete the move.

As things stand, the Serie A outfit remain in pole position thanks to the player’s preference. Whether they can now match PSG’s demands will likely determine where Kolo Muani begins the 2026/27 season, with Crystal Palace waiting should negotiations collapse.