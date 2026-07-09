Newcastle United submit offer to sign Moritz Nicolas

Newcastle United have reportedly tabled a €12 million bid for Borussia Monchengladbach keeper Moritz Nicolas.

Per Sport Bild, Moritz Nicolas has emerged as a firm target for Newcastle United in their search for a new first-choice goalkeeper. The Magpies have tabled a €12 million offer for the Borussia Monchengladbach keeper, with the German side seeking slightly more to sell him.

Borussia Monchengladbach face a decision on their No. 1. The goalkeeper has attracted interest from Premier League sides including Newcastle. Aston Villa were keen earlier, but the Magpies are eager to accelerate their pursuit.

Newcastle United have submitted a €12 million offer to test Monchengladbach’s resolve on the 28-year-old Bundesliga keeper, as Eddie Howe seeks to make Nicolas his new No. 1, though the Bundesliga side are seeking slightly more than the amount offered.

Moritz Nicolas to replace Nick Pope?

Monchengladbach are seeking at least €15 million to sell Nicolas, though they would prefer to keep hold of the stopper if given the opportunity. The German stopper would regard a Premier League move as a significant career step.

Newcastle United are making changes to their goalkeeping setup, as Pope faces significant uncertainty over his future. With the England goalkeeper entering his final year, suggestions indicate he could be allowed to leave the club, as several teams are interested.

Leeds United were keen, but are no longer interested as they are pursuing a move for Swedish keeper Jacob Zetterstrom. Ipswich Town are keen to add Pope to their squad after their promotion to the Premier League, and becoming their new No. 1 would suit the Newcastle man if he seeks a fresh start.

Therefore, the Magpies have shown intent in the market, but Monchengladbach are seeking at least €15 million. Monchengladbach have not rejected the offer outright, but they are holding firm on their valuation.

Should Nicolas arrive at St James’ Park, he would be the second goalkeeper to join the club following Newcastle United’s capture of Ewen Jaouen from Stade Reims, who is expected to play the role of backup. With Monchengladbach holding firm at €15 million, the Magpies must decide whether to raise their bid before the summer window closes.