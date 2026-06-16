Nick Pope given approval to seal summer exit, Leeds United rule out move

Newcastle United are prepared to sanction the departure of Nick Pope during the summer transfer window.

Nick Pope has shown signs of decline, and Newcastle United are looking to move on from him. The Magpies have already signed a talented young goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from Stade de Reims for £24 million. Now, a report from TEAMtalk has claimed that Newcastle United would be prepared to sell the experienced goalkeeper for just £5 million.

The veteran English goalkeeper has been linked with Leeds United in recent weeks, but they are not keen on signing him. The Whites could certainly use more goalkeeping depth, and Pope would have been a useful option for them in the short term. However, they are looking to build a team capable of regularly competing in the Premier League, and they should be aiming higher. They need to invest in a younger goalkeeper with more potential.

Pope will be hoping to compete at a reasonably high-level and play regularly. It remains to be seen whether he can find a suitable destination this summer. The Englishman has extensive experience of Premier League football, and there is no doubt he could be a very handy option in the right team. He has the quality and experience to play regularly in the top flight.

The £5 million asking price is quite reasonable for an experienced veteran like him, and he could prove to be a bargain acquisition in the right team. Plenty of top Premier League clubs could use an experienced backup goalkeeper like him, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Leeds United need a top keeper

On the other hand, Illan Meslier is leaving Leeds United as a free agent. The Frenchman has struggled for regular opportunities at the English club, and they will need to replace him. The 26-year-old will look to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football once again. It seems only a matter of time before they have to find a quality replacement who can start for them every week.

Lucas Perri was quite unreliable for the West Yorkshire outfit last season, and they had to stick with Karl Darlow. However, Darlow is in thw twilight of his career, and they need to build for the future. Signing a young and talented goalkeeper will be a priority for them.